NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS APRIL 22, 2020
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met remotely via zoom …
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met remotely via zoom on April 22, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. Four Commissioners were present. Absent: Shirley Roloff and George T. Lasater.
Motion approved the agenda as amended to add a resolution for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application 2020, digital signatures for electronic contracting for Transit and adding the Parks Millage allocation to Unfinished Business.
Commissioner Roloff joined the meeting at 6:24 p.m.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Public Hearing: Michigan Natural Resources Trust fund Grant Application for Phase 3 of the Non-Motorized Trail.
Public Hearing: Amendment to the Animal Control Ordinance.
Motion approved to support the grant and include a letter of support but not committing to any funding to repair the damage to the Little Traverse Wheelway.
Motion failed to reconsider the previous Parks and Rec Grant funding decision from the previous meeting. Nays: Commissioners Reinhardt, Draves and Roloff.
Motion approved Resolution #20-039, Charlevoix County Ordinance NO. 13.
Motion approved Resolution #20-040, Senior Citizen Millage.
Motion approved Resolution #20-041, Recycling Millage.
Motion approved Resolution #20-042, Deputies Contract Amendment.
Motion approved Resolution #20-043, Amendment to Phase 3 of the Non-Motorized Trail Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #20-044, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application 2020 Resolution.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Motion approved to authorize the County Administrator the authority to take necessary action to offset the costs and expenses at the County level, as a result of the Covid-19 virus outbreak.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:14 p.m.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk