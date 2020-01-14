NOTICE: Boyne Valley Rezoning hearing

PUBLIC HEARING REZONE REQUEST
A public hearing will be held on February 3, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Boyne Valley Township Hall to consider a request from Dollar General to rezone property 15-002-010-020-00 located on Thumb Lake Rr. from rural Residential-1 to Commercial-2.
All interested persons may attend the public hearing and comment concerning the request for rezone.
Written comment concerning the issue may be submitted to the Township Office to the attention of the Zoning Administrator, Sue Hobbs, at the Boyne Valley Township Hall, 2489 Railroad St., P.O. Box 191, Boyne Falls, MI 231-549-3130 up to and during the time of the public meeting.
Marie Kelenski
Planning Commission, Secretar