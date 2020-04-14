NOTICE: Boyne City Budget Hearing April 28

CITY OF BOYNE CITY PUBLIC NOTICE
BUDGET HEARING FY 2020/2021
(1 MAY 2020 – 30 APRIL 2021)
The City of Boyne City will hold a Public Hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 28, 2020 for the purpose of receiving and considering oral and/or written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2020/2021. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. Due to the COVID-19 situation the meeting will be held electronically via computer and/or phone. Specific meeting connection details can be obtained after Monday, April 20th on the City’s website at www.cityofboynecity.com or by calling the Boyne City Hall at 231.582.6597.
The City Commission of the City of Boyne City is proposing the total number of mills to be levied under General Property Tax Act to Boyne City taxpayers is 15.51 The purpose of this millage is to levy 15.51 mills for operating. If adopted, the proposed millage will increase operating revenues from ad valorem property taxes.
The budget and summaries are now available for review prior to the Public Hearing on the City of Boyne City’s website at www.cityofboynecity.com. For questions regarding the budget, please contact City Manager, Michael Cain at 231.582.0377 or mcain@boyecity.com or City Clerk/Treasurer Cindy Grice at 231.582.0334 or cgrice@boynecity.com.
All interested citizens are encouraged to provide comments. Oral comments will be accepted during the Public Hearing. Written comments will be received until 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 27th. They may mailed to or deposited in the City Hall Drop Box, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 to the attention of Cindy Grice, Boyne City Clerk/Treasurer.
Written comments may also be emailed to cgrice@boynecity.com.