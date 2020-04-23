Northwest MI Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Like many non-profits in the area, Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity has had to temporarily close their doors to the public in order to adhere to the statewide shutdown.

While the ReStore and the construction sites have been put on pause, the Habitat Team has been moving forward with their Housing Programs, and recently welcomed two new Program Partners to the Homeownership Program.

Habitat is accepting applications for their Home Repair Program and their Homeownership Programs, and have staff working remotely to assist with the application process and answer questions from residents interested in applying.

Like many businesses in the area, the small non-profit is facing financial uncertainty, and has launched a new fundraiser aimed at helping them fund their spring projects.

The “100 for 100” campaign began April 20 and asks supporters to donate $100 to NWM Habitat, with the goal of having at least 100 people donate.

Our local Habitat’s 100 for 100 fundraiser will run alongside a statewide fundraiser, the Power of Home Campaign, hosted by Consumers Energy and Habitat Michigan.

Through this partnership, any online donations made through Northwest Michigan Habitat’s website will be matched 2:1 by Consumers Energy.

“The partnership with Consumers Energy comes at an excellent time, as many of us are concerned about how we will move forward from this pandemic.” says Meghan Mitchell, Fund Development Manager for Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity. “The 2:1 match means that anyone who donates online will be automatically matched 2:1 by Consumers Energy. For example, those who take part in the 100 for 100 fundraiser are being asked to donate $100, but by doing so online our affiliate will actually receive $150. We know that this is a difficult time for people, but we hope that those who are able too will support this fundraiser, and in doing so give us the leg up we need to kick off our Spring construction. We have new home-

builds slated to begin in Oden this spring and are also working to finish construction on houses in Pellston and in Oden.”

Through their Homeownership Program, Habitat provides residents of Emmet and Charlevoix Counties an opportunity to become homeowners even though they may not qualify for a conventional mortgage.

Typically, this is due to reasons like having poor credit, or struggling to save up a down payment.

Habitat also offers a Home Repair Program for those who already own a home.

Through this program Habitat can provide a wide variety of repair service from roofs, weatherization, improving handicap accessibility, and more.

“While staying home has never been more crucial, our area was already struggling with housing before this pandemic. NWM Habitat has been supporting this community for thirty years through our affordable housing initiatives. During that time, we have served over 50 households and with your help we can continue to offer our residents opportunities to have safe and affordable housing.” says Mitchell.

To donate or for more information about Habitat’s programs please visit www.northwestmihabitat.org.