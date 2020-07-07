Northern Michigan news briefs

Planners Meet

Charlevoix County Planning Commission will meet Thursday July 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hayes Township Hall, 09195 Old US-31 North, in Charlevoix.

The meeting will also be accessible remotely via Zoom.

For the agenda and instructions on how to attend the meeting remotely, go to: https://www.charlevoixcounty.org/parks_and_planning/planning_commission.php.

Tax time reminder

Michigan Department of Treasury reminds taxpayers state individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Wednesday, July 15. For the convenience of taxpayers, the state’s individual income tax deadline is the same as the Internal Revenue Service.

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. More information about e-filing is available at www.michigan.gov/mifastfile.

Child Protection Registry

The registry, ProtectMiChild.com, is a free and secure program housed on the Secretary of State website that families and schools can use to block adult-oriented ads for products like alcohol, tobacco, pornography and online gambling from reaching their children’s email inboxes, tablets, cell phones or instant messenger IDs.

MI Vote Honors A Vet

Ahead of the Aug. 4 state primary and Nov. 3 presidential election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is inviting voters to honor a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, past or present, by dedicating their ballot to them.

Voters are encouraged to post their tributes to social media using the hashtag #MIVoteHonorsAVeteran and, at the same time, encourage others to vote in the next election.

Transit Hours

Charlevoix County Transit service hours have been expanded.

The buses run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Passenger rides and deliveries continue to be free.

Policing changes

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed police reform policies in a four-pronged plan. Also, Whitmer has added four seats to The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES), including the Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Whitmer also requested MCOLES provide guidance to law enforcement agencies on continuing education that will help officers keep up with the ever-changing landscape of new laws and issues facing their communities, including, “diversity and implicit bias training.”

Whitmer also proposes the following:

• Ban chokeholds and windpipe blockage

• Limit no-knock warrants

• Require “duty to intervene”

• Classify false, racially-motivated 9-1-1 calls as a hate crime

• Require in-service training for all licensed law enforcement officers to maintain licensure.

MCOLES would also be tasked with the following:

• Audit law enforcement agencies to ensure they are accurately reporting violations of law or improper use of force

• Establish penalties for agencies who don’t comply with reporting

• Direct the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Mental Health Diversion Council to make recommendations on best practices and training for police departments when responding to situations involving persons with mental illnesses.

Other Whitmer Administration reform goals include:

• Provide incentive programs for law enforcement agencies to hire/retain officers who live where they work

• Require retention of disciplinary records resulting from violations of law or improper use of force

•Require independent investigations of all shootings and use of force that resulted in the death of unarmed civilians at the hands of law enforcement.

Public Comment Sought

Michigan Department of Education invites public comment on its request to have the U.S. Department of Education continue waiving the federal requirements that all students take statewide assessments, in addition to the waiving of school accountability measures based on those assessments, for the 2020-21 school year.

Opine by July 17 through the following email address:

mde-essa@michigan.gov.

KAYAK EVENT

Kayak for a Cause on Walloon Lake, Camp Daggett’s annual fundraiser for its Adventure Center, is still scheduled for July 18.

The one-day event offers two routes for participants, and both routes will observe appropriate social distancing and safety protocols. Proceeds support CDAC programming for youth. More info at www.campdaggett.org.

USPS a vital service

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined his colleagues in introducing a resolution in support of the U.S. Postal Service.

Peters’ resolution calls for additional funding in the next Coronavirus relief legislation to help the key agency offset losses incurred due to the pandemic.

The resolution also makes clear that the Postal Service should not reduce its services, close post offices or facilities, or excessively raise rates. Postal Service is a lifeline for seniors and for people in rural areas, who often have less access to other services, and rely on the Postal Service for access to medications, emergency information, and home supplies.

Ballot requests increase

Requests for absentee ballots have increased by 350 percent compared to the same time ahead of the 2016 state primary.

Michiganders voted overwhelmingly to amend the state constitution in 2018 to expand voting access in multiple ways, including allowing all voters to vote absentee without providing a reason.

Financial impact of C-19

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, unveiled a new report detailing the Trump Administration’s failure to quickly distribute $175 billion in Coronavirus relief funds to hospitals. According to Peters, these delays and other missteps have led to significant layoffs and furloughs of health care workers during the pandemic.

Now, nearly three months after the CARES Act was signed into law, approximately $72 billion—or 41 percent—of funding approved by Congress to support hospitals has still not been distributed.

The report’s key findings:

• Of the $175 billion provided by Congress in relief funding, the Trump Administration has failed to provide approximately $72 billion to hospitals and other health care providers.

• The initial emergency financial relief provided by the Administration did not factor in whether a medical facility was a hot spot for COVID-19, resulting in massive inequities in funding per COVID-19 patient.

• More than 260 hospitals have temporarily furloughed or permanently laid off health care workers due to the COVID-19 crisis since March 20.