Northern Michigan COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is URGING residents to follow the executive order issued by Governor Whitmer.

In order for our hospitals, public health staff and first-responders to ensure the best possible care for our residents, it is essential for residents to limit their interactions outside of their home.

“We know that many are concerned about the impact of the Stay at Home order on our local and state economy. However, we agree with Governor Whitmer that the best way to minimize this impact is through strong compliance with a shelter in place strategy now,” said Health Officer Lisa Peacock. “Let’s prepare our region for summer by dramatically slowing the spread of this virus now.”

With evidence of community spread, the BEST tool we have is for residents to limit trips outside of their home to travel to/from work for essential workers and necessary grocery or pharmacy trips.

We understand that this can be difficult, however without a vaccine or other medicine, this is the most powerful action residents can take to protect their health and the health of their community.

Additionally, we have received questions about what are or are not safe outdoor activities.

While individuals can be outside, they should limit their interactions to those within their household.

For example, going on a walk with members of your household is OK, going on a walk with friends is not advised; siblings playing together outside is OK, a group of friends gathering to hang out outside is not advised.

As of 4 p.m., the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 4

Charlevoix – 5

Emmet – 6

Otsego – 21

mmet County has a lower case count compared to yesterday due to an incorrect address for a positive test in the system used to track positive COVID cases.

The State of Michigan has reported 12,744 cases and 479 deaths.