Northern Michigan COVID-19 death

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital confirms today it reported its first COVID-19 death to District Health Department #10.

“This is a heartbreaking day for this family and our community,” said Tonya Smith, president and CEO of Cadillac Hospital. “The reality of this illness has now reached into northern Michigan and taken a patient at our hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with this patient’s loved ones and friends.”

While there is no current treatment for COVID-19, hospital staff provided supportive care during the patient’s hospital stay that included the use of a ventilator. Safety precautions recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization were followed in treating the patient.

Munson Healthcare continues to focus on the safety of its patients, staff and community as this disease continues to spread. The hospital continues to collaborate with District Health Department #10 in efforts to contain the virus.

Now more than ever it is imperative for the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene to help prevent further spread of the disease.

For more information on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) visit munsonhealthcare.org, who.int and CDC.gov.