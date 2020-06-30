Northern MI news briefs

Rx & more drop-off

In collaboration with the Emmet County Sheriffs Department, McLaren Northern Michigan will be hosting a medication and more drop-off event on Monday July 15 at the McLaren Petoskey Campus Administration Entrance from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Drop-offs will collect: medications (prescribed and over-the-counter), needles, cell phones, shoes, eyeglasses, and hearing aids

• Masks are required to be worn when interacting with Drop-off staff

• Needles must be in a hard impermeable container

Does you biz need ppe?

Are you in need of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) including face masks, face shields, gloves and goggles as your business transitions to in-person operations over the coming weeks? Pure Michigan Business Connect (PMBC) is collecting data in order to help you source these needs and services within Michigan.

Go here for help:

michiganbusiness.org/ppe

STUDENT CENTER

North Central Michigan College will reopen its Student and Community Resource Center (SCRC) to the public on September 8, 2020, the first day of fall semester. Until then, SCRC team members will continue their preparations to ensure the health and safety of patrons. Such measures include visual cues for social distancing and mask wearing, multiple sanitation stations, limited capacity in the fitness rooms, and processes for staff cleaning of borrowed equipment.

Absentee ballot mailing

Voters who requested absentee ballots can expect them to arrive in their mailboxes soon, as clerks will begin mailing them last week for the Aug. 4 primary elections per the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018 that requires ballot mailing begin no later than 40 days prior to elections. Voters have numerous options to vote safely this election, including absentee by mail, absentee at a ballot dropbox or their local clerk’s office, in-person at their clerk’s office or satellite office in the 14 days prior to the election, or at a polling location on election day. Michiganders who have not yet registered to vote and would like to, or are registered and would like to request an absentee ballot, should visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

Eviction Diversion

Governor Whitmer has signed Executive Order 2020-134 extending the temporary suspension of evictions until July 15 and creating the Eviction Diversion Program, which outlines a process for renters to get fast rental assistance or establish a manageable payment plan to keep Michiganders in their homes. Rental assistance under the Eviction Diversion Program will be available beginning July 16.

Under Executive Order 2020-134, $50 million of rental assistance will be made available in the form of lump sum payments to landlords in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, forgiving late fees and up to 10% of the amount due. Tenants whose back rent is not completely covered by the Eviction Diversion Program will be entered into manageable payment plans facilitated by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-17.

Sports reopens

Governor Whitmer has signed Executive Order 2020-133, which sets guidelines for the safe return of professional sports, without a live audience. The order follows Major League Baseball’s announcement that a shortened 60-game season would begin on July 24 with players reporting for spring training at their home ballparks by July 1.

Under Executive Order 2020-133, professional sports training and competitions can resume as long as the activities are conducted pursuant to a COVID-19 safety plan that is consistent with any guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Participants must also maintain six feet of distance from one another to the extent compatible with the sport.

SUMMER SALON

After being closed since mid-March due to COVID-19, Charlevoix Circle of Arts will re-open its doors beginning July 4th to feature the latest exhibit: Summer Salon. Summer Salon opens softly on Saturday, July 4th, 11am to 3pm, and will remain up through August 15th. As work sells, artists will be restocking with new work– making this a show to visit more than once. Circle of Arts is located at 109 Clinton St., Charlevoix. www.charlevoixcircle.org.

Planting in East Jordan

Although 2020 has been a challenging year, the East Jordan DDA was determined to continue the tradition of planting bold geraniums in the 47 planter boxes down their Main Street. With the limitations set by social distancing and wearing masks, on Friday May 29 they worked with the local Garden Club, Rotary Club, and select community volunteers and ended up planting the boxes in a record time of 29 minutes.

Great Lakes Tunnel

The Great Lakes. Michigan Jobs. Coalition supports the bipartisan majority of Michigan Representatives for voting to support construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel.

Last week, the Michigan House of Representatives approved House Resolution 282, supporting the Tunnel and calling on state and federal authorities to issue permits for the project in a timely manner, by a vote of 80-28-1.

The Great Lakes Tunnel project will move a section of the already safe Line 5 pipeline currently located along the lakebed, and will make it even safer by burying it deep under the lakebed in a state-of-the-art concrete tunnel.

Michigan legislators approved the Great Lakes Tunnel project in 2018 and Wednesday’s vote in the Michigan House reiterates the strong support for the project at the Capitol.

NCMC WEATHER STATION

North Central Michigan College has partnered with Michigan State University Extension to install an Enviroweather station on the far east end of campus, providing another learning resource to students and community members.

The Campbell Weather Station is the latest addition to MSU’s Enviroweather project, which maps and publishes data from weather stations across the state. The new station, which is located west of McDougal Road on North Country Trail property owned by the college, measures air temperature, rainfall, relative humidity, dewpoint, and wind direction and speed. Its data will be available on MSU’s Enviroweather website soon, supplementing data collected by the Enviroweather station located at Resort Pike Cidery and Winery.

NW MICHIGAN WORKS!

To mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, the Unemployment Insurance Agency and Michigan Works! Agencies are strongly urging workers to avoid visiting their statewide offices and utilize user-friendly online resources for unemployment assistance. Eligible employees should apply for unemployment benefits at Michigan.gov/UIA or by calling 1-866-500-0017. Michigan Works! resources can be found at MichiganWorks.org or by calling 1-800-285-WORKS.

Coastal Resiliency

Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and the Land Information Access Association (LIAA) are hosting a “Coastal Resiliency Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday July 8, from noon to 2 p.m. This free workshop on the Introduction to Coastal Dynamics and Resilience Planning at Work will provide a broad overview of coastal dynamics, resilience planning, and how changes in climate are impacting communities. In addition, the workshop will provide an engaging overview of scenario-based planning tools and how planners and local officials can use data to inform local planning.

To register, visit the Watershed Council website, click on the “Get Involved” tab, and click “Attend an Event or Webinar”: https://www.watershedcouncil.org/attend-an-event.