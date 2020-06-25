Northern MI medication drop-off

In collaboration with the Emmet County Sheriff Department and Cheboygan County Sheriff Department; McLaren Northern Michigan will be hosting two medication drop off events in July.

If you have medications at home that you would like to safely dispose of please see the details below.

DATES/LOCATIONS

McLaren Cheboygan Campus near the Emergency Department – July 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McLaren Petoskey Campus Administration Entrance – July 15, 2020 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DETAILS