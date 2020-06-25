Northern MI medication drop-off
June 25, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
261
In collaboration with the Emmet County Sheriff Department and Cheboygan County Sheriff Department; McLaren Northern Michigan will be hosting two medication drop off events in July.
If you have medications at home that you would like to safely dispose of please see the details below.
DATES/LOCATIONS
McLaren Cheboygan Campus near the Emergency Department – July 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
McLaren Petoskey Campus Administration Entrance – July 15, 2020 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
DETAILS
- Dropoffs will collect: medications (prescribed and over-the-counter), needles, cell phones, shoes, eyeglasses, and hearing aids
- Masks are required to be worn when interacting with Dropoff staff
- Needles must be in a hard impermeable container