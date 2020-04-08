Northern MI gets portion of $500k in health funds

April 8, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
78

Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman (R-District 1) announced $5,138,795 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for First District tribal and community health services. The grant recipients can be found below:

 

Northwest Michigan Health Services

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$683,690

THUNDER BAY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICE, INCORPORATED

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$769,850

Alcona Citizens For Health, Inc.

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$1,003,280

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$907,460

EAST JORDAN FAMILY HEALTH CENTER

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$638,300

Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$569,930

Bay Mills Indian Community

Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding

$566,285

Share Tweet Pin It +1

Leave a Reply