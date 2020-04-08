Northern MI gets portion of $500k in health funds

Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman (R-District 1) announced $5,138,795 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for First District tribal and community health services. The grant recipients can be found below:
Northwest Michigan Health Services
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$683,690
THUNDER BAY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICE, INCORPORATED
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$769,850
Alcona Citizens For Health, Inc.
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$1,003,280
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$907,460
EAST JORDAN FAMILY HEALTH CENTER
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$638,300
Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$569,930
Bay Mills Indian Community
Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding
$566,285