Northern MI fugitive sought

The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team is assisting the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and Wexford County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a 56-year-old man wanted for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
Charles Rogers is wanted for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
Rogers is a 56-year-old white male, 6’02”, 210 pounds, with brown-white hair and hazel eyes. Charles is believed to be in Northern Michigan and especially known to frequent the Cadillac and Manton areas. He also has ties to Paradise and Rudyard.
Because a felony warrant has been issued for Rogers, anyone who assists him in his attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Charles Rogers is asked to contact the Wexford County Silent Observer tip line (231) 779-9215 or the MSP Gaylord Regional Dispatch, non-emergency line, at (989) 732-5141 (refer to the MSP Fugitive Team).
Information will remain confidential and callers may remain anonymous.