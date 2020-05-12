Northern MI COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan wants to thank our communities and residents for taking the necessary precautions to protect one another during this time. We know this has been difficult for our community and residents in a variety of ways, however, we also know that lives have been saved. These necessary steps taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 continue to allow specific industries to safely re-engage and resume in-person work.

As detailed in the MI Safe Start Plan, the following are six phases to re-engaging Michigan’s economy: Uncontrolled Growth, Persistent Spread, Flattening, Improving, Containing and Post-Pandemic. According to the State of Michigan’s press release, we are currently in the flattening phase, “in the Flattening phase, the epidemic is no longer increasing and the health- system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs.”

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer, shares, “the MI Safe Start Plan helps us to understand not only where we are now, but also provides direction for future planning. Although Michigan is currently in phase 3, we know that things change quickly, and we should continue working to prepare for subsequent phases as re-engagement expands. This is very encouraging for all!”

As of today, under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-77, the manufacturing industry is able to resume in-person work. Those who are returning to in-person work must follow the protocols outlined in this Executive Order. Industry specific toolkits to support employers and employees returning to work can be found on our website.

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting:

Positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 10, Charlevoix – 13, Emmet – 21, Otsego – 98

Recovered COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 8, Charlevoix – 11, Emmet – 19, Otsego – 45

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties: Charlevoix – 1, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 10

The State of Michigan has reported 47,138 cases and 4,551 deaths; and as of May 8, cumulative recovered cases: 22,686.