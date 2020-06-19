Northern MI COVID-19 update

June 18 Health Department of Northwest Michigan COVID-19 Update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan last reported an increase to case counts on June 11th, since then zero cases have been added to our count of positive cases or confirmed deaths. However, we must all be reminded that COVID-19 has not disappeared from our communities. Asymptomatic carriers can spread the virus without knowing, so we must remain vigilant and take all precautions to protect ourselves and those around us.

According to Covid Act Now, a multidisciplinary team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders, Michigan is one of three states on track to ‘contain’ COVID-19. We know that the collective actions across the state, including the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive orders, saved lives. We must all continue doing our part by masking in public settings, washing our hands or using hand sanitizer regularly and keeping a physical distance from individuals outside the household. In committing to the safety of ourselves and those around us, we are staying safe to stay open.

Health Officer, Lisa Peacock, shares, “in northern Michigan, we braced ourselves for an increase in cases after opening over Memorial Weekend, however, our rate of new cases has held mostly steady even with increased testing. Although we could be in Phase 5 for an extended length of time, we could see some elements of Phase 6 introduced. Whatever the rate of progress, we will continue to monitor the pandemic risk, hospital capacity, and public health capacity going forward. Every time we support efforts to move forward safely, and every time we encourage each other along the way, we are building those protective factors that help us all to be resilient!”

Our COVID-19 data dashboard will no longer be updated on weekends, but will continue to be updated Monday – Friday by 5:30 pm.

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting:

Positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 13, Charlevoix – 17, Emmet – 21, Otsego – 102

Recovered COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 11, Charlevoix – 13, Emmet – 19, Otsego – 90

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties: Charlevoix – 2, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 10.

The State of Michigan has reported 60,618 cases and 5,818 deaths.