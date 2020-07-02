Newest Michigan laws signed by governor

Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 4449, 5195, 5313, 5315, 5341-5355, and 5400, as well as Senate Bill 963 into law this week.
House Bill 4449 expands access to chiropractic services by sunsetting the exclusion of chiropractic services from eligibility for no-fault insurance reimbursement. The bill was sponsored by Representative Beth Griffin, R-South Haven.
House Bills 5195 and 5313 will increase available funding for infrastructure improvements by increasing vehicle registration transfer fees for the first time since 1987 (5195), and updating a definition to ensure accurate collection of registration fees for hybrids (5313). The bills were sponsored by Representative Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance.
House Bill 5315 allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue Northern Michigan University’s Governing Board a license for the sale of alcoholic liquor for consumption on the licensed premises of a restaurant located on land owned and operated by the University if certain conditions are applied. Representative Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette.
House Bill 5341-5355 and 5400 make up a bill package which amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code to improve competition within Michigan’s three-tier system. HB 5343 allows microbreweries to self-distribute directly to retailers under limited circumstances. To view the full description of each bill click here. The bills were sponsored by the following legislators:
HB 5341-5344: Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R- Watervilet
HB 5345-5346: Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Clare
HB 5347-5348: Rep. Alex Garza, R-Taylor
HB 5349-5350 Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall
HB 5351-5352: Rep. Graham Filler, R- Dewitt
HB 5353-5355: Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette
HB 5400: Rep. Alex Garza, R-Taylor
Senate Bill 963 requires the Legislature to present a general appropriations budget to the governor on or before July 1 of each year, beginning July 1, 2021. The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing.