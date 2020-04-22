New site for COVID-19 resources

A new COVID-19 Resources section on the Northwest Michigan Works! website will help employees and job seekers find answers to a wide variety of frequently asked questions related to COVID-19.

The online resource addresses questions about more than a dozen topics including help paying bills, childcare assistance, and help available for senior citizens.

The COVID-19 Resources page was created based on questions received by Northwest Michigan Works! staff and input from community partners.

“Northwest Michigan Works! has historically been in a position to support communities in our region by connecting individuals in need to the agencies and resources best positioned to meet those needs,” said Terry Vandercook, Chief Program Officer, Networks Northwest. “We understand that barriers to employment often include struggles not typically thought of as directly linked to employment.”

The page will be updated with new resources as they become available, and individuals are encouraged to check back often.

Northwest Michigan Works! continues to assist our region’s communities as we navigate the ongoing crisis.

To access the COVID-19 Resources page, go to NWMiWorks.org and click on the COVID-19 Resources tab at the top of the page.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Northwest Michigan Works! is continuing to provide services online and over the phone.

Northwest Michigan Works! is a leading workforce development agency serving job seekers and employers in the 10 counties of Northwest Lower Michigan.

Northwest Michigan Works! assists employers in finding and retaining qualified employees by ensuring our local talent pipelines have the skills, training, and education that employers are seeking.