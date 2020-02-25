New discipleship program in Boyne

Beginning in March 2020 the content offered at the Lifetree Café will focus on a discipleship series titled, “Friends With God.”

Each episode includes a video presentation and discussion in a fun and engaging environment.

It is non-denominational in nature and utilizes the friendship model of relationships taught by Jesus in John 15:15.

“I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.”

This isn’t like any discipleship program you’ve seen before.

There’s no gritting your teeth and trying harder to be perfect.

Or checking items off a “Good Christians Do This” list.

Instead, we’ll just get to know Jesus better and let our friend do what he does best: transform us from the inside out. And you’re invited.

Whether you’ve been a believer for decades, just met Jesus in the parking lot, or aren’t sure he’s even real, you’re invited.

Come take your next step into deeper joy.

Soul-soothing peace.

And a life of purpose.

Come be a disciple.

Come be a friend of God.

Join the conversation at Lifetree Café Boyne City, located at 401 South Park St.

The program begins March 1 and runs through April 5 at 3:30 p.m. each week.