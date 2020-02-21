NCMC students art at CTAC

On Saturday, March 7, Crooked Tree Arts Center opens Emerging Artists: Recent Work by NCMC Students in its Atrium Gallery.

This exhibit features recent work created by current Creative Arts students at North Central Michigan College (NCMC).

NCMC offers certificates in both studio art and graphic arts. Student work in drawing, design, video, illustration, animation, photography, and more, will be on display.

The opening reception for Emerging Artists: Recent Work by NCMC Students will take place on Saturday, April 18, from 2 – 4 p.m. in conjunction with the opening of the annual Youth Arts Show.

Emerging Artists will be on display through Saturday, April 25.

For more information, please contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org.

The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.