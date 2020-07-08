Three new hires have recently taken the helm in key positions at North Central Michigan College, …

Last month, Doug Tippett, an academic advisor at the college since 2017, was hired as North Central’s career development specialist, a new position made possible by a Nitaazhitoojik Industrial Training (NIT) grant in partnership with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Tippett’s experience advising college students and his ability to mentor both traditional and nontraditional students make him uniquely suited to build the college’s Career Services Center.

“Doug’s experience has given him keen insight to the process of guiding students from start to finish of their secondary academic careers,” said Renee DeYoung, vice president of Student Affairs. “He will be building positive relationships with employers and HR departments in order to provide career-ready opportunities for our students.”

Additionally, Mary Mummaw, MA, LPC, arrived on campus on April 20, when she joined the Student Services department as a full-time counselor.

A North Central alumna, Mummaw received her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and her Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Western Michigan University.

Mummaw attributes her successful career to a personal experience she had with a North Central counselor, someone who encouraged her and helped her build the future she wanted for her family.

“When I was a struggling single mother, my North Central counselor provided the roadmap I so desperately needed,” Mummaw said. “More importantly, he made me believe that I was entirely capable of achieving it.”

Finally, Kendra Lake was hired as the college’s librarian in February. She comes to North Central from St. Clair County Community College (SC4) in Port Huron, Michigan, where she served as dean of Library Services. Lake is a member of the Michigan Academic Library Association and has served particularly as both chair and vice chair of the Open Educational Resources (OER) Interest Group. She is also a member of the Michigan Colleges Online Open Educational Resources Task Force.

“In these capacities, Kendra has led efforts across the state to discover more cost-effective means of providing community college students textbook materials from ‘open’ sources, and we expect her to bring that expertise to our students here,” said Pete Olson, vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Success.

Both Lake and Mummaw were hired prior to the four-month hiring freeze approved by North Central’s Board of Trustees in April, and Tippett’s position, because it is grant funded, was also unaffected.

“The addition of these individuals will make for an even better learning environment at North Central in the 2020-21 academic year,” said North Central President David Roland Finley, Ph.D.