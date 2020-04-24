NCMC adresses student concerns

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 133

North Central Michigan College recognizes the many uncertainties caused by the unprecedented Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and …

North Central Michigan College recognizes the many uncertainties caused by the unprecedented Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and has announced a new initiative, NC ADAPT (https://www.ncmich.edu/nc-adapt/) to provide students and parents with relevant information to make informed decisions about the next steps on their educational journey.

“We know that many students, and even their parents, are rethinking plans for summer and fall, and we understand,” said Dr. David Roland Finley, North Central president. “Our students deserve every assurance that a North Central degree is attainable and transferable, and our value proposition is stronger than ever, with nearly $40,000 in savings compared to the first two years at many four-year universities in Michigan. It’s our job to respond to this situation and communicate relevant information so that our students can feel confident about their choice to attend North Central Michigan College.”

NC ADAPT, which is an acronym for A ssurance of a D isruption-Free A cademic P lanning T imeline, outlines several measures aimed at ensuring a safe, seamless transition to summer and fall semesters, which begin in May and September, respectively.

For Prospective North Central Students

North Central has announced that all classes scheduled for Summer 2020 will be delivered via remote instructional delivery. The college is communicating directly with students to ensure a smooth transition to online classes and remains committed to delivering an exceptional educational experience while ensuring the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

New-student orientations, previously a prerequisite for registration, have been waived. Students who have applied and received notification of acceptance can immediately register for their classes, aided by a registration video tutorial or by a virtual, one-on-one appointment with an advisor. An electronic orientation packet provides new students with a listing of general education requirements and introduces them to the many resources available on campus.

New students can now use their self-reported high school GPA to determine placement into English and math courses. Students may also submit an ACT or SAT score if they have taken either test in the past. Those students who have neither a high school GPA or an ACT or SAT score can take an ACCUPLACER test through Learning Support Services. These tests may be taken remotely, in a student’s own home, at no cost.

“We know that prospective students have a lot on their plate, from completing their senior year of high school online to caring for their families during this pandemic,” said Renee DeYoung, vice president of Student Affairs. “Our goal is to make the next step as easy as possible by eliminating as many potential barriers as we can.”

Finally, multiple scholarship application cycles give students more flexibility to apply for scholarship dollars. An application cycle opening July 1 and running through August 31 is for scholarships to be awarded for the Fall 2020 semester. The next cycle, which runs October 1 – November 30, is for scholarships to be awarded for the Winter 2021 semester.

“Multiple application cycles will allow us to distribute scholarship funds more equitably throughout the year,” said Virginia Panoff, director of Financial Aid. “Students who decide late in the summer to attend North Central beginning in the fall will not be at a disadvantage relative to students who applied for scholarships earlier in the year.”

For Current and Returning North Central Students

The college recognizes the abrupt disruption to Residence Hall students’ living-learning experience caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. To help ease this financial hardship, North Central refunded Winter 2020 room and board costs for the seven weeks remaining after the March 15 closure of the Residence Hall. The college is also compensating all student-employees through May 8 as though they had worked those hours. In addition, the college is working to issue Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grants, authorized via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to eligible students.

“It is our aim to do all that we reasonably can to enable our students to focus on their studies during this challenging time,” Finley said.

Finally, the college’s Student Emergency Fund, which awards grants to students who are experiencing unexpected financial hardships that threaten their academic success, is open to all North Central students, regardless of whether they have received assistance in the past. Thanks in part to the generosity of donors during the college’s “North Central Cares” campaign, the college has also increased the dollar amount students are eligible to receive. Applications for Student Emergency Fund dollars are open, and financial assistance is awarded daily. For more information, contact Renee DeYoung.