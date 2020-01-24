Narcotics possession, driving violation

On Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police …

On Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post were dispatched to business on Old US-27 South in Otsego Lake Township of a woman acting very jittery and “tweaking.”

The troopers contacted a male and female sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The female, identified as 27-year-old Hailey Michelle Frank of Mio, had driven to the business and her driver’s license was suspended.

She was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended. Frank was searched during her arrest and found to be in possession of yellow pills in a plastic bag and a small syringe.

Frank was lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Frank was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County and charged with one count Possession of Narcotics Less than 25 grams, a felony punishable by up to four years and $25,000.00; and one count Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and $500.00. She was released on a $250.00 cash surety bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is for a felony pretrial on January 23, 2020.