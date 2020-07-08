Munson Healthcare residents begin studies

Munson Healthcare Family Practice Residency Program class of 2023 recently arrived at Munson Medical Center to begin their studies.

The three-year program prepares residents to be physicians in rural and small communities and includes clinic, hospital and community-based training with Munson Healthcare physician instructors.

Family Practice Residency Director Bill Rawlin, D.O., said despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for graduate medical education and physician training to move forward. He sees opportunities in addition to the challenges.

“In addition to the typical learning opportunities, residents will get to experience first-hand how a health care system manages the challenges of a pandemic like COVID-19. However, this will not be business as usual,” he said. “We hope that due to these experiences, these physicians will emerge with competence and additional skills that will better prepare them for future health care emergencies, like the one we face today.”

Significant changes to resident training include increased emphasis on the use of technology for delivering lectures, utilizing virtual visits blended with traditional patient encounters, and incorporating universal masking and social distancing throughout the educational process.

Five of the six members of the Class of 2023 are from Michigan. They include:

Elizabeth Godfrey, M.D.

Dr. Godfrey was born and raised in West Branch, Mich. She received her undergraduate degree in biology from Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. She earned her medical degree from Central Michigan University College of Medicine. She enjoys the outdoors and spending time with husband, Michael, their three dogs, as well as cooking and crafting.

Miriam Rienstra, M.D., M.P.H.

Dr. Miriam Rienstra-Bareman grew up in west Michigan and attended Calvin College for her undergraduate degree in biochemistry. She then worked as a nurse tech while earning her master’s degree in public health. She earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. With her husband, Josh, three cats and one dog, she is excited to be in northern Michigan. They enjoy hiking, bird watching, kung fu, and activities on the lake.

Jason Schreiber, D.O.

Dr. Schreiber grew up in Franklin, Mich., in Oakland County and earned his undergraduate degree in biomedical laboratory diagnostics from Michigan State University. He received his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, S.C. He and his wife, Stephanie, and two Labrador retrievers are happy to be back in Michigan and continue his medical education. He has always dreamed about being a family physician.

Jaclyn Sylvain, D.O.

Dr. Sylvain was born and raised in Three Rivers, Mich. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in Afro American and African studies. She earned her medical degree from Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine and was named their 2020 Student Physician of the Year. In her free time she enjoys running, golfing, traveling, and reading.

Adrianna Thibault, M.D.

Dr. Thibault was raised on Lake St. Clair in New Baltimore, Mich. She received her undergraduate degree from Albion College in biology. She earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts. She is married and had a recent baby and looks forward to exploring northern Michigan. Her free time is spent with family, practicing yoga, and enjoying water activities.

Cynthia Wang, M.D.

Dr. Wang was born and raised in Saratoga, Calif. She received her undergraduate degree from Princeton University in molecular biology, with a certificate in global health/health policy. She earned her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. She is excited to be in northern Michigan and enjoys spending time with her beagle, traveling, and outdoor activities.

More information on Munson Healthcare’s Family Practice Residency can be found at munsonhealthcare.org/residency.