Munson Healthcare needs your help

In response to the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hospital supplies, Munson Healthcare has identified four ways the community can unite in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Community support is critical to help Munson Healthcare provide patient care, protect health care workers, and limit community spread of COVID-19.
This PPE and supply shortage is not unique to Munson Healthcare. Hospitals across the globe, including here in Michigan, are facing this same severe shortage.
Munson Healthcare is taking many steps to address this equipment crisis, including collaborating with other hospitals across the state, coordinating its advocacy efforts to engage governmental leaders in Lansing, and providing effective education to ensure staff are prepared to serve patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more information on Munson’s efforts in this equipment crisis, visit munsonhealthcare.org/services/community-health/covid19/a-message-from-mark-deponio-%7C-munson-healthcare.
SUPPORT OPTIONS
CASH DONATIONS TO THE COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND; PATIENT NEEDS FUND
The COVID-19 Response Fund will help fund medical supplies, medical testing sites, and more.
The Munson Healthcare Patient Needs Fund will assist patients during this difficult time with non-medical expenses including transportation, groceries, childcare, and bills.
Donations are accepted here: munsonhealthcare.org/munson-healthcare-foundations/ways-to-give/covid19-fund?hsctatracking=ba3fa231-3398-4589-83b0-dca872b7f020%7c6043fbe7-46b8-4abc-bea4-d82e123e53e2
APPROVED PPE AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES INCLUDING HAND-SEWN FACE MASKS
Munson Healthcare is accepting the following items:
ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND IN ORIGINAL PACKAGING
Specialized items also accepted:
PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
Home-sewn facemask patterns and recommended materials are online at munsonhealthcare.org/foundations/COVID-19-response.
Home-sewn masks are part of Munson Healthcare’s conservation efforts.
Munson is requesting the approved pattern listed on its website designed to be worn over existing PPE supply to extend the life cycle of PPE equipment.
Donation Drop-Off Locations:
Rehabilitation Center – Cadillac
300 Evart Street
Cadillac, MI
Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to noon
Charlevoix Physician’s Clinic
14709 W. Upright, Building D
Charlevoix, MI
Monday – Friday from 9 am to 1 pm
Goodwill Northern Michigan
2779 W. South Airport Road
Traverse City, MI
Monday – Sunday from noon to 6 pm
Manistee Community Health Center
1345 E. Parkdale Avenue
Manistee, MI
Main entrance vestibule
Monday – Thursday from 9 am to noon
Otsego County Fair Board Office
124 Shipp Street
Gaylord, MI 49735
Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 pm
Deliveries to Munson Healthcare hospitals will not be accepted due to visitor restrictions.
More locations are currently being determined so please check the following website often for updated details: munsonhealthcare.org/munson-healthcare-foundations/ways-to-give/covid-19-how-you-can-help.
Individuals interested in more information on donating can contact the Munson Healthcare Foundations at 231-213-1150 or foundation@mhc.net.
Munson Healthcare also asks the community to support local organizations helping families in crisis such as food pantries, homeless shelters, senior centers, and others who help strengthen the safety net of our communities. Secondly, there is a distinct need for blood donations. Visit versiti.org or call 231-935-3030.
For more information on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) visit munsonhealthcare.org, who.int and CDC.gov.