Munson Healthcare needs your help

Munson Healthcare seeks cash donations, PPE products, medical supplies, and blood donations

In response to the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hospital supplies, Munson Healthcare has identified four ways the community can unite in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Community support is critical to help Munson Healthcare provide patient care, protect health care workers, and limit community spread of COVID-19.

This PPE and supply shortage is not unique to Munson Healthcare. Hospitals across the globe, including here in Michigan, are facing this same severe shortage.

Munson Healthcare is taking many steps to address this equipment crisis, including collaborating with other hospitals across the state, coordinating its advocacy efforts to engage governmental leaders in Lansing, and providing effective education to ensure staff are prepared to serve patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more information on Munson’s efforts in this equipment crisis, visit munsonhealthcare.org/services/community-health/covid19/a-message-from-mark-deponio-%7C-munson-healthcare.

SUPPORT OPTIONS

CASH DONATIONS TO THE COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND; PATIENT NEEDS FUND

The COVID-19 Response Fund will help fund medical supplies, medical testing sites, and more.

The Munson Healthcare Patient Needs Fund will assist patients during this difficult time with non-medical expenses including transportation, groceries, childcare, and bills.

Donations are accepted here: munsonhealthcare.org/munson-healthcare-foundations/ways-to-give/covid19-fund?hsctatracking=ba3fa231-3398-4589-83b0-dca872b7f020%7c6043fbe7-46b8-4abc-bea4-d82e123e53e2

APPROVED PPE AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES INCLUDING HAND-SEWN FACE MASKS

Munson Healthcare is accepting the following items:

ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND IN ORIGINAL PACKAGING

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Specialized items also accepted:

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

Home-sewn facemask patterns and recommended materials are online at munsonhealthcare.org/foundations/COVID-19-response.

Home-sewn masks are part of Munson Healthcare’s conservation efforts.

Munson is requesting the approved pattern listed on its website designed to be worn over existing PPE supply to extend the life cycle of PPE equipment.

Donation Drop-Off Locations:

Rehabilitation Center – Cadillac

300 Evart Street

Cadillac, MI

Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to noon

Charlevoix Physician’s Clinic

14709 W. Upright, Building D

Charlevoix, MI

Monday – Friday from 9 am to 1 pm

Goodwill Northern Michigan

2779 W. South Airport Road

Traverse City, MI

Monday – Sunday from noon to 6 pm

Manistee Community Health Center

1345 E. Parkdale Avenue

Manistee, MI

Main entrance vestibule

Monday – Thursday from 9 am to noon

Otsego County Fair Board Office

124 Shipp Street

Gaylord, MI 49735

Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 pm

Deliveries to Munson Healthcare hospitals will not be accepted due to visitor restrictions.

More locations are currently being determined so please check the following website often for updated details: munsonhealthcare.org/munson-healthcare-foundations/ways-to-give/covid-19-how-you-can-help.

Individuals interested in more information on donating can contact the Munson Healthcare Foundations at 231-213-1150 or foundation@mhc.net.

Munson Healthcare also asks the community to support local organizations helping families in crisis such as food pantries, homeless shelters, senior centers, and others who help strengthen the safety net of our communities. Secondly, there is a distinct need for blood donations. Visit versiti.org or call 231-935-3030.

For more information on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) visit munsonhealthcare.org, who.int and CDC.gov.