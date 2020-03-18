Munson Healthcare Lab and Radiology Service Modifications

In continuing efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission and ensure patient and staff safety, Munson Healthcare is modifying select lab and Radiology services throughout the region. This follows guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College of Radiology (ACR) for medical facilities to reschedule non-urgent outpatient visits as necessary.

Lab Locations Closing; Modifying Operating Hours

Munson Healthcare is closing lab specimen collection services at the following locations effective March 18, 2020:

Crystal Lake Health Center (Traverse City)

Northern Pines Health Center (Buckley)

Partners in Family Practice (Traverse City)

Traverse Bay Internal Medicine (Traverse City)

Traverse Health Center (Traverse City)

Grand Traverse Women’s Clinic (Traverse City)

Several Munson Outpatient Service locations will remain open under modified operating hours:

Elk Rapids

Kingsley

Suttons Bay

Lab specimen collection sites below will continue operating under normal business hours:

AOC Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center (Traverse City)

Cowell Family Cancer Center (Traverse City)

Foster Family Community Health Center (Traverse City)

Milliken Medical (Traverse City)

Munson Laboratories at Grand Traverse Commons Centre (Traverse City)

Munson Medical Center Medical Professional Building (Traverse City)

West Front Primary Care (Traverse City)

Radiology Service Changes

Munson Healthcare is reducing or rescheduling select Radiology services and affected patients are being notified. Changes include: