Munson cancels non-urgent surgery, bans visitors

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 52

Effective March 16, 2020, all visitors will be prohibited from entering Munson Healthcare hospitals and facilities, with the following exceptions:

Two visitors may accompany a pediatric patient.

Visitors, including children who are 21 years of age or under, who are visiting patients that are at the end of their life.

One visitor may accompany a surgical patient. If the surgical patient is admitted to the hospital post-surgery, the visitor must leave the hospital at that point.

Visitors necessary for the provision of medical care for a patient (i.e. visitors who need to understand medical instructions for patients).

Visitors who support activities of daily living for a patient.

Visitors who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.

Parents, foster parents or guardians of patients who are 21 years of age or under.

Visitors to a patient who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.

Those who are visiting under emergency or end-of-life circumstances.

Visitors performing official governmental functions.

Any visitor who meets the exception criteria must also meet health screening criteria. Visitors need to be prepared to answer questions about their current health, travel history, and contact with people exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

Also effective March 16, 2020, in accordance with new recommendations from the American College of Surgeons and consistent with our pandemic response plan, Munson Healthcare has asked providers to cease scheduling and cancel all existing non-urgent and elective surgeries. A non-urgent or elective surgery is defined as any surgical procedure that may be postponed for two months without harming the patient.

Oncology patient and inpatient surgeries will receive special consideration

Urgent and emergency cases will be accommodated per normal practice

Future cases falling under special consideration may be scheduled more quickly when possible

The health and safety of our patients is of primary importance. Munson Healthcare staff will be contacting patients in response to this policy change.

Munson Healthcare continues to work closely with local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to follow World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control guidelines to confront the disease.

For more information on these and other COVID-19 topics and policies visit munsonthealthcare.org.