MTA future local leaders scholarship

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 93

The Robert R. Robinson Scholarship, awarded annually by the Michigan Townships Association (MTA), seeks to offer …

The Robert R. Robinson Scholarship, awarded annually by the Michigan Townships Association (MTA), seeks to offer financial assistance to students aspiring to leadership roles in their community.

The scholarship is designed to help Michigan students who are preparing for a career in public administration. Applicants must be a junior, senior or graduate student in a Michigan college or university.

The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis, and applicants are considered on several factors including academic achievement, community involvement and commitment to local government administration. Requirements include: a letter of recommendation from a professor or instructor; a copy of a resolution of support from an MTA-member township board in good standing; and a short essay on an important issue facing local government.

All applications are due by July 15, 2020. More information is available online at www.michigantownships.org/scholarship.asp, or by contacting MTA at (517) 321-6467.