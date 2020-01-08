MSP trooper saves Charlevoix man

Trooper Ryan Zamarron of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was working in Emmet …

Trooper Ryan Zamarron of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was working in Emmet County on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:57 p.m. when he overheard and responded to a dispatch call of an unresponsive man at the D&W Fresh Market located at 1163 N US-31 Hwy in Petoskey.

When Trooper Zamarron arrived, he found a D&W Fresh Market employee attempting CPR on the subject, a 40-year-old man from Charlevoix.

The employee called dispatch and was given instructions on how to perform CPR.

Trooper Zamarron connected the automated external defibrillator (AED) to the man while the employee continued CPR.

A shock was advised and delivered.

Trooper Zamarron took over CPR and continued until the AED advised to shock again.

Deputies from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office arrived, and assisted Trooper Zamarron until Emmet County EMS came to the scene and took

over.

A pulse was obtained, and the man was transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for further treatment.

He was reported to be in stable condition.

