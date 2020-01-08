MSP trooper saves Charlevoix man

When Trooper Zamarron arrived, he found a D&W Fresh Market employee attempting CPR on the subject, a 40-year-old man from Charlevoix.
The employee called dispatch and was given instructions on how to perform CPR.
Trooper Zamarron connected the automated external defibrillator (AED) to the man while the employee continued CPR.
A shock was advised and delivered.
Trooper Zamarron took over CPR and continued until the AED advised to shock again.
Deputies from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office arrived, and assisted Trooper Zamarron until Emmet County EMS came to the scene and took
over.
A pulse was obtained, and the man was transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for further treatment.
He was reported to be in stable condition.