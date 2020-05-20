Michigan voter applications perfectly legal

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 73

Despite claims to the contrary, Michigan’s mail-in voting applications are legal. Following is a statement from …

Despite claims to the contrary, Michigan’s mail-in voting applications are legal.

Following is a statement from Jake Rollow, spokesman for the Michigan Department of State, on President Trump’s inaccurate tweet claiming that Michigan was somehow breaking the law by sending absent voter applications by mail:

“President Donald Trump’s statement is false. The Bureau of Elections is mailing absent voter applications, not ballots. Applications are mailed nearly every election cycle by both major parties and countless advocacy and nonpartisan organizations. Just like them, we have full authority to mail applications to ensure voters know they have the right to vote safely by mail.”