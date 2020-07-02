Michigan traffic restrictions lifted over July 4 weekend

This Fourth of July holiday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than three-quarters of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

While AAA recently forecast summer travel being down 15 percent this year, vehicles are expected to make up 97 percent of the favored mode of transportation.

AAA also predicts car trips this summer will have the smallest drop in year-to-year traffic volumes, at only 3 percent.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, July 6, 169 out of 221 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“With more regions of the state being reopened under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, more folks will be taking trips for the first time in months,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “However, during that time, road and bridge construction has continued with road workers following proper safety procedures to ensure their health and safety. Drivers still have their part to play in the health and safety of everyone in work zones, including themselves. Slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all construction zones. Yes, most work zones are being suspended for the holiday weekend but there are still areas where we cannot pull back all the barrels due to the work in progress. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

Upper Peninsula

– M-28 in Munising, Alger County, will have a directional detour in place. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28 through the roundabout under construction. Eastbound M-28 will follow the posted detour from M-28 to Chestnut Street, then Superior Street back to M-28.

– M-28, Ontonagon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Baltimore River west of Bruce Crossing via temporary traffic signals.

– M-35, Marquette County, is closed from north of Marquette County Road 480 to south of Marquette County Road 492. A detour is posted.

– M-117 in Engadine, Mackinac County, will have one lane of alternating traffic at a railroad crossing via temporary traffic signals and a temporary runaround.

– US-2, Delta County, has one lane open in each direction between Gladstone and Rapid River. Traffic is maintained on the existing westbound roadway.

– US-2 in Marenisco, Gogebic County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Big Presque Isle River via temporary traffic signals.

– US-41, Baraga County, will have one lane open in alternating directions via temporary traffic signals near Three Lakes.

– US-41 in Hancock, Houghton County, will have at least one lane open in each direction at Quincy Hill.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

– M-55, Ogemaw County, will have one lane open on the bridge over the Rifle River with a temporary traffic signal.

– M-72, Crawford County, will have lane width restrictions with one lane open in each direction from M-93 to North Campground Road.

– M-204 in Lake Leelanau, Leelanau County, will have one lane open on the bridge over Lake Leelanau with a temporary traffic signal.

– US-127, Roscommon County, will have lane width restrictions with one lane open in each direction from M-55 to Mile Marker 200.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

– I-96/I-196 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and traffic shifts between M-21 (Fulton Street) and Fuller Avenue. The eastbound I-96 and eastbound I-196 ramps to M-44/M-37 (E. Beltline Avenue) remain closed.

– I-196 in Grand Rapids will have one eastbound lane open between Market Avenue and US-131. The eastbound M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) on ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

– I-196, Ottawa and Kent counties, is closed to eastbound traffic between M-6 and 44th Street. Eastbound I-196 is detoured to eastbound M-6. Westbound I-196 remains open. The westbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 is also closed.

– I-196 Business Loop in Zeeland, Ottawa County, has one lane open in each direction between 112th and 104th avenues.

– M-91, Montcalm County, is closed to northbound traffic between Peck and Colby roads. Southbound M-91 remains open.

– US-31 in Muskegon has the southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue closed, as well as the Laketon Avenue on ramp to northbound US-31.

– US-31, Mason County, is closed between US-10 and Main Street in Scottville. A posted detour is in effect on local streets.

– US-131, Kent County, has traffic shifts at the 100th Street interchange. 100th Street remains closed over US-131.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

– I-69, Branch County, has one lane closed in each direction at Fenn Road and State Road. Fenn Road and State Road traffic is detoured.

– I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction. Eastbound I-94 traffic is shifted over to the westbound lanes while westbound traffic is shifted over to the New Buffalo weigh station ramp.

– I-196, Van Buren County, has one lane open in each direction from County Road 380 to M-140 for bridge work at Mile Marker 17.

– US-31, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction for bridge work at US-12. US-12 has one lane open in each direction at US-31. The US-12 loops ramps to US-31 are closed and detoured.

– US-131 in Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, has traffic shifted with one lane open in each direction. Arnold Street is closed. Broadway Street has a directional detour allowing eastbound traffic only.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.

Central Michigan and Thumb

– I-69, Shiawassee County, will have one lane open in each direction from the Clinton/Shiawassee county line to Colby Lake Road.

– M-19, Huron County, is closed from Atwater Road to Wadsworth Road and detoured.

– M-46, Saginaw County, has lane closures and traffic shifts at the I-75 interchange. The following ramps will be closed:

– The southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-46.

– The eastbound M-46 ramp to southbound I-75.

– The eastbound M-46 ramp to northbound I-75.

– The northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-46.

– US-127, Isabella County, will have an 11-foot width restriction. The northbound US-127 exit ramp to US-127 Business Route will be closed.

Note: the following closures remain in effect due to recent flooding.

– M-30, Gladwin County, is closed over the Tobacco River.

– M-30, Midland County, is closed over the Tittabawassee River.

– M-65, Arenac County, is closed from Jose Road to Ostrander Road. Traffic is detoured via US-23 and M-55.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

– 8 Mile Road, Livingston County, will have the entrance ramp to northbound US-23 closed and detoured.

– Homer Street in Lansing is reduced to one lane from M-143 (Michigan Avenue) to M-43 (Grand River Avenue).

– Otter Creek Road, Monroe County, is closed and detoured at US-24.

– I-75, Monroe County, has southbound traffic shifted to the northbound lanes on the bridge over the River Raisin, with the left lanes and left shoulders closed in each direction.

– I-496, Eaton and Ingham counties, has the eastbound lanes and various ramps closed from I-96 to Lansing Road. The southbound Creyts Road bridge is also closed.

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

– I-94 has a lane shift at Harper Avenue.

– M-19 will have one northbound lane closed at I-94. The eastbound I-94 exit to M-19 is closed.

Oakland County

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Adams Road.

– M-24 has one lane open in each direction between Harriet and Goldengate streets.

Wayne County

– I-75 will have the left northbound lane closed with a traffic shift from I-94 to E. Grand Boulevard.

– I-75 will have the right southbound lane closed with a traffic shift from Clay Street to I-94.

– I-75 has the right lane closed in each direction between Springwells and Clark streets.

– The I-75 service drives remain closed in each direction between Springwells and Green streets.

– I-94 has a traffic shift between 2nd Avenue and Brush Street. The northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to eastbound I-94 are closed.

– M-5 has one eastbound lane open from US-24 to M-39.

– The M-10 service drives are closed in each direction between Schaefer Highway and McNichols Road.

– M-39 (Southfield Freeway) has one lane open in each direction under US-12 (Michigan Avenue). US-12 (Michigan Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction over M-39 (Southfield Freeway).

– M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two lanes open in each direction between I-94 and M-3.

– M-153 (Ford Road) has two lanes open in each direction under Miller Road. Miller Road has one lane open in each direction over M-153.

– US-24 (Telegraph Road) has three lanes open in each direction at Plymouth Road. Plymouth Road has two lanes open in each direction at US-24.

For more information, contact MDOT Metro Region Communications Representative Diane Cross at 248-752-0336. Follow the Metro Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_MetroDet.