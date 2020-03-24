Michigan spring Adopt-A-Highway pickup cancelled

March 24, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)  will be cancelling the spring Adopt-A-Highway pickups previously scheduled for April 18-26 and May 9-17 around the state.

The program is currently planned to resume with the statewide summer pickup, scheduled for July 18-26. For more information, visit www.Michigan.gov/AdoptAHighway.

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in reducing the coronavirus risk to Michigan residents.

For current and up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus, visit http://www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or http://www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

