Michigan ranks 9th in hospital capacity

Michigan has an average of 2.5 hospital beds and 3.89 certified physicians per 1,000 people, ranking it the 9th-best in the nation for hospital capacity.

As officials urge Americans to self-isolate, the fear of overwhelming hospitals is becoming more of a reality as we attempt to flatten the curve.

Health industry experts at QuoteWizard analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on hospital beds and physicians per 1,000 people and ranked each state to highlight which states might have the highest capacity to deal with the Coronavirus.

Key findings:

Nationwide, there is an average of 2.96 physicians and 2.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people.

23 states saw a decrease in hospital beds per 1,000 people from 2014 to 2018.

West Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania rank highest for hospital preparedness.

Utah, Idaho and Nevada rank lowest for hospital preparedness.

