Michigan ranks 9th in hospital capacity

Michigan has an average of 2.5 hospital beds and 3.89 certified physicians per 1,000 people, ranking it the 9th-best in the nation for hospital capacity.
As officials urge Americans to self-isolate, the fear of overwhelming hospitals is becoming more of a reality as we attempt to flatten the curve.
Health industry experts at QuoteWizard analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on hospital beds and physicians per 1,000 people and ranked each state to highlight which states might have the highest capacity to deal with the Coronavirus.
