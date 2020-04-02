Michigan order to increase healthcare providers

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 83

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-30, which relaxes scope of practice laws to …

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-30, which relaxes scope of practice laws to give hospitals and other health-care facilities the flexibility they need to successfully deploy qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to combat COVID-19.

The order also reinforces an existing law that protects hospitals and health-care workers from liability for taking necessary steps to protect Michiganders during an emergency.

“Michigan’s dedicated health care professionals continue putting their lives on the line every day during this unprecedented crisis, and we must do everything we can to empower them to do their jobs,” Gov. Whitmer said. “This executive order temporarily sets aside some existing rules to allow qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to treat COVID-19 patients and help slow the spread of this virus in every corner of our state.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

To view executive order 2020-30, click the link below: