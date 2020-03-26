Michigan-made hand sanitizer to the rescue

On Tuesday, March 24, Great Lakes Wine & Spirits (GLWAS) delivered eight gallons of hand sanitizer to Children and Family Services in Kalamazoo and Goodwill Industries in Traverse City. The hand sanitizer was produced by one of GLWAS’ suppliers, Detroit City Distilling.

“All of us at Great Lakes Wine & Spirits are proud to work hand-in-hand with Detroit City Distilling to deliver hand sanitizer to health care professionals on the front lines battling COVID-19,” said Lewis Cooper III, co-CEO of GLWAS. “Our hospitals, medical providers and organizations helping those in need are in desperate need of equipment, including hand sanitizer, and we’re happy to step up and help meet this urgent need.”

Hand sanitizer has been shown to kill the coronavirus and help stop the spread of COVID-19 when soap and water aren’t available. Because of this, hand sanitizer is in high demand. Distillers across the state, including Detroit City Distilling, have answered the call and pivoted to producing hand sanitizer, which is made up of at least 60% alcohol.

“This is another example of Michigan’s alcohol industry stepping up when times are tough,” said Syd Ross, co-CEO of GLWAS. “If we all work together and avoid going out in public, practice social distancing and wash our hands, we can help stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

Last week, GLWAS announced it would be purchasing $250,000 in takeout meals from restaurants across the state with the goal of providing take-home meals for its employees twice a week.

“I want to thank everyone at GLWAS for going above and beyond during this time of need, whether it’s our warehouse employees or delivery drivers ensuring store shelves remained stocked or our leadership team for helping restaurants in the communities we call home,” Cooper said.

On Monday, March 23, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order. Under this Executive Order, Michigan’s beer, wine and spirits distributors will continue their operations. Many alcohol distributors also distribute water, pop and juice providing an essential service to retailers across the state.