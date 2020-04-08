Michigan lowers flags to honor soldier

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Wednesday April 8 to honor the service of United States Army Specialist Clay Welch.
“Our state is saddened by the loss of Army Specialist Clay Welch,” Whitmer said. “We show our respect and gratitude for his selfless service to our state and nation by lowering the flags as he is laid to rest. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Spc. Clay Welch hailed from Dearborn Heights, Michigan. He graduated from Truman High School. On September 7, 2017, Welch joined the United States Army. He served as a combat medic with the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas.
Spc. Welch was on a nine-month rotation in Seoul, South Korea when he passed away at the age of 20 on March 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, and grandparents.
The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Spc. Clay Welch by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday, April 9.