Michigan Gov. Whitmer on SCOTUS ruling

On June 15, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII protects both gay and transgender people from being fired from their jobs on the basis of their sexuality or gender:

“Today, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court confirmed what we already know – that nobody deserves to lose their job because of who they are or how they identify,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is good news for the countless LGBTQ+ Michiganders who have been fighting for equality for decades, and would not have been possible if not for one of the plaintiffs, Aimee Stephens, a brave Michigander who fought for transgender rights until the day she died. There is still more work to do. We must continue fighting to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community and make Michigan a state where more people want to move to for opportunity. In honor of Aimee, take today to celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s continue fighting to ensure equality for all Michiganders.”