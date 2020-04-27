Michigan gas prices lowest in decade

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 5 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an …

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 5 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.42 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest price seen since December of 2002. This price is 35 cents less than this time last month and $1.49 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $21 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $23 from when prices were their highest last July.

Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks as Americans follow stay at home orders and crude prices remain low due to COVID-19. New data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that demand increased slightly from 5.1 million b/d to 5.3 million b/d.

“An increase in demand may contribute to the slowing of pump price decreases in areas that see an uptick in gas sales, but prices will still be well below where they were a year ago,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $1.43 per gallon, about 4 cents less than last week’s average and about $1.45 less than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($1.70), Traverse City ($1.54), Jackson ($1.53)

gas price averages: Marquette ($1.70), Traverse City ($1.54), Jackson ($1.53) Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($1.35), Grand Rapids ($1.35), Benton Harbor ($1.38)

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2019 Low 2019 High Record High National $1.78 $1.78 $1.82 $2.07 $2.88 $2.23 (Jan. 9) $2.90 (May 3) $4.11 (July 2008) Michigan $1.42 $1.42 $1.47 $1.77 $2.91 $2.02 (Jan. 2) $2.95 (July 13) $4.26 (May 2011) Detroit $1.43 $1.43 $1.47 $1.78 $2.88 $2.03 (Jan. 9) $2.95 (July 13) $4.24 (May 2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

