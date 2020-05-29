Michigan disabilities education data

Michigan’s 2020 performance data for students with an Individualized Education Program now are available, as …

Michigan’s 2020 performance data for students with an Individualized Education Program now are available, as required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or IDEA.

This is an opportunity for districts and communities to see what is working well and what needs improvement in special education for children and students ages 3-21.

Reporting areas include: Graduation; Dropout; Statewide Assessment; and Parent Involvement.

Intermediate School District, member district-level and Public School Academy’s data are available at: www.mischooldata.org.

Links to the MI School Data Portal are available through the Michigan Department of Education website at: www.michigan.gov/specialeducation. Persons wanting a free paper copy should contact their intermediate school district or member district.