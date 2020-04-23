Michigan dems running in every House district

Press statement from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee:

As of the filing deadline, Michigan Democrats have filed to run in all 110 House districts.

Democrats are challenging Republicans on their turf in Michigan this year as Republicans irresponsibly use their majority to try to reverse public safety measures to address the coronavirus.

While in power, Michigan Republicans have unsuccessfully attempted to limit reproductive rights, ignored voters to try to overrule an independent redistricting commission, and failed to adequately fund Michigan schools.

“We are thrilled about the slate of candidates in Michigan running for state legislature this year,” said Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Jessica Post. “Republicans have used their majority to push their extreme, right-wing agenda and put profits over Michigan families, and enough is enough.”

Since President Trump’s election, Democrats have flipped five Michigan House seats from red to blue, leaving just four left to win for a majority.

As of the filing deadline, Democrats have filed for all 110 seats, which is more than Republicans can say for themselves—a sure sign of growing enthusiasm among Michigan Democrats.

Michigan is a presidential battleground state in 2020, and the toxicity that Donald Trump brings to the ballot has put all state races in play.

“Democrats made big gains in Michigan in 2018, giving us the momentum to take the House back this year,” added Post. “Between that and our stellar recruitment period, we’re confident Michigan House Republicans will be in the minority next year.”

The Michigan House is a top target in the DLCC’s $50 million Flip Everything campaign to win legislative majorities across the country this year. Since 2016, the DLCC and state Democrats have flipped more than 430 seats and 10 legislative chambers from red to blue.