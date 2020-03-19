Michigan connecting suppliers and buyers of COVID-19 products

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Pure Michigan Business Connect program is now offering a free, online procurement platform to assist suppliers of critical health and human services across a broad range of categories access critical supplies and products as they respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. The platform will make virtual introductions between vetted businesses within the state providing supplies including food, medical devices, paper products, cleaning equipment and more.

“This virtual matchmaking platform builds on the significant success of PMBC in providing supply chain sourcing solutions by supporting critical COVID-19 response efforts, as well as creating opportunities for small and medium-sized Michigan businesses,” said MEDC CEO Mark Burton. “This is part of a comprehensive effort to ensure that every possible resource is made available to service providers, businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and others in the face of economic hardships resulting from coronavirus.”

The Pure Michigan Business Connect virtual procurement assistance platform will give Michigan service providers access to introductions with vetted businesses within the state to source critical supplies needed to serve individual patients, staff or members of the community impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Buyers that could benefit from the virtual platform include childcare facilities, community centers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, municipalities, food distribution centers, homeless shelters, non-profits and more. Items to supply could include medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cleaning supplies, testing supplies, textiles, paper products, vitamins, water and more.

Service providers seeking access to supplies and suppliers who have items to support COVID-19 response efforts can learn more by visiting https://pmbc.connect.space/covid19/forms.

The matchmaking platform is the latest effort of MEDC to support Michigan businesses and communities as they are impacted by COVID-19. Resources for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 are available at michiganbusiness.org/covid19.

MEDC’s call center stands ready to support businesses looking for assistance through other available state programs. For more information, visit MEDC’s website: www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19 or call 888.522.0103. The Michigan Small Business Development Center can also provide resources for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Visit their website https://sbdcmichigan.org/small-business-covid19/ for additional information.

MEDC is also encouraging businesses and communities throughout the state to learn more about its wide range of tools aimed at assisting Michigan’s small- and medium-sized businesses. In particular, the MEDC Access to Capital programs can provide greater availability of working capital during times of growth, change or economic uncertainty. To support businesses and communities during this unprecedented time, the organization will also be evaluating other enhancements to programs such as its International Trade, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, PlanetM and Match on Main Street programs.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For those who have questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8AM – 5PM daily.