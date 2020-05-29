MI workforce board appointments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-107 creating the Michigan Workforce Development Board.

“Here in Michigan, the birthplace of the middle class, we must all work together to ensure paths to opportunity for everyone. This board will be vital in continuing our efforts to grow both our workforce and our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “This group of leaders will be instrumental in bringing together efforts and partners from key industries to expand our workforce, economy and educational attainment efforts.”

“Preparing the State’s workforce for jobs of the future and making sure that Michigan wins on talent will be incredibly important as we work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to working with these key industry, labor and community leaders, utilizing their diverse perspectives as we build a stronger Michigan together,” said Jeff Donofrio, Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Last year, Governor Whitmer committed Michigan to reaching 60% postsecondary educational attainment by 2030. The new Workforce Development Board will be an essential part of this effort as they work to ensure Michiganders can acquire the skills and credentials they need to secure and advance in jobs with family-sustaining wages, as well as give Michigan’s job providers the access they need to skilled workers so they can continue to succeed in a global economy.

The federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act requires the governor to establish a state workforce development board. Executive Order 2020-107 abolishes the current workforce development board, the Michigan Future Talent Council, and creates the Michigan Workforce Development Board. Changes in the structure and operation of Michigan’s workforce development board are necessary to reflect the current organizational structure of state government, to comply with federal law, and to better address the employment and skills needs of Michigan’s workers and job providers.

The Board is responsible for the development and continuous improvement of the workforce development system in Michigan. The Board will act as an advisory body and will assist the Governor with the development, implementation, and modification of Michigan’s four-year state plan pursuant to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and advance the Governor’s 60 by 30 goal of helping 60% of our workforce achieve a post secondary degree or certification by 2030

The Board will consist of the Governor or her designee, the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity or his designee, and the following members appointed by the Governor:

Steve Claywell, of Battle Creek, is the president of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council. Mr. Claywell is appointed to represent the workforce and general labor in Michigan for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Awenate Cobbina, of Detroit, is the vice president of business affairs for Palace Sports and Entertainment and the chair of the MEDC Executive Committee. Mr. Cobbina is appointed to represent businesses and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Board for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Robert Davies, Ph.D., of Mount Pleasant, is the president of Central Michigan University. Dr. Davies is appointed to represent a president of an institution of higher education described in or established pursuant to section 5 or 6 of article 8 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Mike Duggan, of Detroit, is the mayor of the City of Detroit. Mayor Duggan is appointed to represent a chief elected official of a city or county in this state for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Jennifer A. Geno, of Bay City, is the executive director of career and technical education for the Saginaw Intermediate School District. Ms. Geno is appointed to represent a director of a Michigan high school career and technical education program for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Lee Graham, of Holly, is the executive director of Operating Engineers 324’s Labor Management Education Committee. Mr. Graham is appointed to represent an apprenticeship coordinator of a joint labor-management apprenticeship program for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Peter T. Hungerford, of Grand Rapids, is the chief operating officer of ADAC Automotive. Mr. Hungerford is appointed to represent manufacturing business enterprises for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Russ Kavalhuna, of Dearborn, is the president of Henry Ford College. Mr. Kavalhuna is appointed to represent a president of a community college district organized under the Community College Act of 1966, for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Leigh A. Kegerreis, of Monroe, is an administrative assistant to the president of the UAW. Ms. Kegerreis is appointed to represent the workforce and general labor in Michigan for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Birgit M. Klohs, of Grand Rapids, is president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. Ms. Klohs is appointed to represent businesses for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Rachel E. Lutz, of Detroit, is the owner of the Peacock Room Boutique, Yama, and Frida clothing stores. Ms. Lutz is appointed to represent small business owners for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Dave Meador, of Bloomfield Hills, is vice chairman and chief administrative officer of DTE Energy. Mr. Meador is appointed to represent business enterprises employing veterans, returning citizens, or persons with disabilities, for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Cindy Pasky, of Detroit, is the president and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions. Ms. Pasky is appointed to represent female-owned business enterprises for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023. The Governor has designated Ms. Pasky to serve as Chairperson of the Board.

Patti Poppe, of Grass Lake, is the president and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. Mrs. Poppe is appointed to represent businesses for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Tony Retaskie, of Marquette, is the executive director of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council. Mr. Retaskie is appointed to represent the workforce and general labor in Michigan for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Jessica L. Robinson, of Detroit, is the co-founder of the Detroit Mobility Lab and Michigan Mobility Institute and the co-founder and partner of Assembly Ventures. Ms. Robinson is appointed to represent mobility business enterprises for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Ari Weinzweig, of Ann Arbor, is the co-founder and CEO of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses. Mr. Weinzweig is appointed to represent businesses for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Matthew J. Wesaw, of Lansing, is the tribal council chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and the chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority Board. Mr. Wesaw is appointed to represent businesses for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

George Wilkinson, of Grand Blanc, is the president of NorthGate and a pastor at Word of Life Christian Church. Pastor Wilkinson is appointed to represent minority-owned business enterprises for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Martha Zehnder Kaczynski, of Frankenmuth, is the vice president of the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Corp., Bavarian Inn Lodge, and the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus. Mrs. Kaczynski appointed to represent businesses for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.