MI voters can recast ballot before March 10 election

Options still available to change vote

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a video today reminding voters …

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a video today reminding voters of the process to spoil and recast ballots if they’d like to change their vote for whatever reason.

For voters who have already submitted a ballot by mail, they must visit their local clerks by 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, to spoil the original ballot and cast a new one. Voters who have already mailed their ballots cannot change their vote at the polls or at their clerk’s office on Election Day.

Voters who still have their ballot can also bring the ballot to their polling location on Election Day and surrender it to poll workers to receive a new ballot, allowing them to vote in person.

Voters with questions can contact the Nonpartisan Voter Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

