MI Treasury still processing tax returns, issuing refunds

Individuals owed a state of Michigan income tax refund should not wait to file their state income tax return, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Although both federal and state income tax returns are now due before midnight on July 15, 2020, the state Treasury Department reminds taxpayers that tax returns are still being processed and refunds are being issued. Last year, the average refund was $557.

“Please don’t wait to file your state income tax return if you are owed a refund,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We have staff ready to process your return. Our goal is to get refunds into the pockets of taxpayers during this emergency.”

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 80% of state income tax filers. More information about e-filing is available at www.michigan.gov/mifastfile.

Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds around two weeks after receiving confirmation the tax return was accepted by the state of Michigan.

Taxpayers are encouraged to check with their tax preparers to see if they can provide remote tax preparation services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the state Treasury Department’s Individual Income Tax Information Hotline is currently not available. Online services – including checking the status of a refund and asking questions — are still available through the Treasury Self-Service website.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has no information regarding the federal stimulus payments. For information about stimulus tax payers, taxpayers should contact the Internal Revenue Service through their web site at www.irs.gov or by phone at 1-800-829-1040.

To learn more about Michigan’s income tax, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.