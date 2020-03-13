MI to lower flags Saturday to honor soldier

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, March 14 to honor the service of Michigan National Guard Sergeant Jeffrey A. Anderson and coincide with his funeral.

“Our state mourns the loss of Sgt. Jeffrey A. Anderson as he is laid to rest,” Whitmer said. “We are grateful for his selfless service to our state and nation in the Michigan National Guard. My thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sergeant Jeffrey A. Anderson was born in San Bernardino, California on December 10, 1990. Anderson graduated from Greenville High School in 2009 and has served our state and nation since March 2008. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020, where he will be given full military honors. He is survived by his many loving family members.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Sgt. Anderson by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.