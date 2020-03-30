MI temporarily suspends hiring, restricts discretionary spending in state gov

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-3, temporarily restricting discretionary spending by state departments and agencies while they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

The governor also signed Executive Directive 2020-4, temporarily suspending hiring, creating new positions, filling vacant positions, transfers, and promotions within the executive branch of state government.

“I want to thank the countless state employees who are working around the clock to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we continue to navigate this crisis, my number one priority is protecting Michiganders’ health and safety. However, we must also work to prepare our state for the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on our economy and the state budget. These executive orders will help us do just that.”

Executive Directive 2020-3 directs all executive-branch departments and agencies to restrict all discretionary spending and continue to aggressively implement cost containment strategies. These restrictions cover, but are not limited to, all non-essential contracts, purchases, travel, training, and other forms of discretionary expenditure.

Executive Directive 2020-4 prohibits, with limited exception, all executive-branch departments and agencies from hiring employees into the classified state civil service or into unclassified positions within the executive branch of state government; creating new positions within the classified state civil service or new unclassified positions; and filling new or existing vacant positions by external hire from outside of state government, transfer or promotion between state departments or agencies, or internal promotions within a department or agency.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

