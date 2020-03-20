MI requests funding for Nat’l Guard

Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote a letter to President Trump requesting federal funding for the use of Michigan’s National Guard to be dedicated to COVID-19 response and support. Under the Governor’s command and control, the Michigan National Guard would be used to aid in the distribution of resources like food and supplies to families who have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor urged President Trump to authorize the use of National Guard members under Title 32, United States Code, specifically 502(f). This would allow the immediate and enduring use of the Michigan National Guard for operational support, under the Governor’s command and control, with federal funding for pay, benefits, and equipment. The Title 32 authorization would ensure more streamlined and operationally effective and responsive operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Despite the many challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, Michiganders have risen to meet the challenge by helping their friends, families, and neighbors in taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread,” said Governor Whitmer in her letter. “My administration has also taken necessary actions to protect families, workers, and businesses against the spread of COVID-19. While I am confident in the unconquerable spirit of our citizens and their ability to persevere, COVID-19 is unlike anything we have encountered in our lifetime and we need the help of the federal government.”

On Wednesday, March 18th, Governor Whitmer called on a group of 11 Michigan Army National Guardsmen and women to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments. The governor’s request to the president would allow more resources for guardsmen and women to help Michiganders across the state.

