MI lowers flags for fallen soldier

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Friday Feb. 28, to honor the service of Army Sergeant 1st Class Raymond Haley and coincide with his funeral.

“Our state is grateful for the life and service of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Haley, who selflessly devoted his career and ultimately his life in the pursuit of protecting our nation,” Whitmer said. “We offer our thoughts to his family and friends during this difficult time, and the flag lowering represents our state’s debt of gratitude.”

Sergeant 1st Class Raymond Haley hailed from Wyoming, Michigan. He joined the United States Army in 2004. Haley was stationed with the 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners” at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Haley had served for 16 years when he died in a single vehicle accident on February 20, 2020 at the age of 38 years old. His remains were flown to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on Thursday, February 27. A funeral service will be held before he is laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan on Friday, February 28.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Sgt. 1st Class Haley by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.