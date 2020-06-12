MI lowers flags for fallen deputy

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday June 12, to honor the life and service of Monroe County Sheriff’s animal control officer Darrian Young, who was killed on June 6 when her patrol car was struck by another vehicle.
“Our state grieves the loss of Darrian Young, who was just beginning a very promising career in public service,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is honored to have had Deputy Young in its service. She represents the best in us as Michiganders and she will be dearly missed and remembered fondly. My thoughts are with her family as we honor her life and legacy by lowering the flags to half-staff.”
The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Darrian Young by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, June 13, 2020.