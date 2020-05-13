MI Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 104

The Michigan Department of State has now processed 5,559 notarized applications for the Michigan Independent …

The Michigan Department of State has now processed 5,559 notarized applications for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and reminds those interested in applying that only three weeks remain until the June 1 deadline. Applications can be completed and notarized electronically at RedistrictingMichigan.org.

“The response during this application period has been tremendous,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Michigan is now leading the way in a new age of democratic engagement. The same momentum that sent people to the polls to vote in favor of this commission in 2018 has compelled thousands across the state to apply to serve on it. We look forward to that continued enthusiasm in these last few weeks before moving forward to the next stage of the selection process.”

Following the June 1 deadline, Rehmann LLC, an independent accounting firm, will randomly select 200 semifinalist applicants from the total processed notarized applications, using statistical weighting methods to mirror the geographic and demographic makeup of the state.

The applications of the 200 semifinalists will be posted online and their applications delivered to legislative leaders who may strike up to 20 applications, as allowed by the Michigan Constitution.

In August, Rehmann LLC will carry out the final random drawing of 13 commissioners.

For detailed information on the application process and timeline, as well as an updated applicant profile, visit RedistrictingMichigan.org.