MI Independent Citizens Redistricting Comm. lawsuits dismissed

Tuesday July 6, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed the two consolidated lawsuits seeking to …

Tuesday July 6, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed the two consolidated lawsuits seeking to halt creation of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistrict Commission. The work to seat the commission as constitutionally required is ongoing following an application period that drew more than 9,000 applications from all of Michigan’s 83 counties. Last month 200 semi-finalist applications were randomly selected and delivered to the Legislature for review during the month of July. In response to the court’s ruling, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement:

“The court sided with the overwhelming majority of Michigan voters who amended our state constitution to enable the people of the state to draw fair political districts. My office will continue to support the will of the people by carrying out the historic work to launch the commission in an apolitical and transparent manner.”