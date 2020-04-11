MI health providers to get $936M to fight C-19

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 47

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the Department of …

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be distributing more than $936 million to hospitals and health care providers in Michigan. Peters and Stabenow successfully fought for an increase in funding for hospitals and health care providers during negotiations for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to ensure those fighting on the front lines would receive the support and resources needed to battle the Coronavirus.

“Our hospitals, doctors, nurses and health care professionals across Michigan are on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic, and they must have the resources and equipment to protect themselves and care for patients,” said Senator Peters. “This funding is vital to our hospitals and heroic health care professionals, and I will continue pushing to ensure they have the necessary funding and tools throughout this crisis.”

“We are in the middle of a massive health crisis and Michigan remains a COVID-19 hotspot. Our hospitals, doctors, nurses, and health care providers are in desperate need of funding, which is why a major infusion of resources was a top priority in the last package,” said Senator Stabenow. “Much more funding is needed, and I will continue working with my colleagues to make sure our hospitals and providers have the resources they need during this pandemic.”

This initial round of funding from HHS comes from $30 billion in direct provider funding being released.

This is part of the $100 billion in direct provider funding Peters and Stabenow pressed for as part of the CARES Act.

This funding will support health care-related expenses or lost revenue as a result of Coronavirus and also is aimed to ensure uninsured Michiganders can get the testing and treatment they need without receiving a surprise bill from a provider.

These resources can go toward purchasing medical supplies and equipment like personal protective equipment and testing supplies, providing or increasing training to frontline health care professionals or to construct temporary structures, lease property or retrofit facilities to expand surge capacity.