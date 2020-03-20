MI Gov. brings rivals together to fight COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today teamed up with coaches at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan to release a public service announcement to encourage residents to take the pandemic seriously, adopt prevention measures to reduce their exposure, and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to other residents.

“As Michiganders, we take pride in our sport rivalries, but it’s so important for us to come together as one team during a time of crisis,” Whitmer said. “That’s why this message from Michigan State University and University of Michigan coaches is so critical. If we all take appropriate and responsible actions now, we can mitigate the spread of this virus and save lives.”

Michigan State University and University of Michigan coaches joined forces to deliver a powerful message to fans across the state:

“No matter what team you root for, we need your help.”

Juwan Howard, Men’s Basketball Coach, University of Michigan

“When it comes to keeping Michiganders safe, we are all on one team.”

Tom Izzo, Men’s Basketball Coach, Michigan State University

“And protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Warde Manuel, Director of Athletics, University of Michigan

“Coronavirus is spread by close contact with others.”

Carol Hutchins, Women’s Softball Coach, University of Michigan

“And even if you don’t feel sick, you can transmit the virus.”

Mel Tucker, Men’s Football Coach, Michigan State University

“And put those who are older or have chronic medical conditions at risk.”

Bill Beekman, Director of Athletics, Michigan State University

“These are difficult times, but there are keys to victory if we’re going to beat it.”

Jim Harbaugh, Men’s Football Coach, University of Michigan

“It takes all of us to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Suzy Merchant, Women’s Basketball Coach, Michigan State University

The full video can be viewed here:

U-M and MSU COVID-19 PSA